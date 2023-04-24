Alipurduar Dist Court to start functioning from April 29

alipurduar: Alipurduar district court will start functioning from April 29. District judges will be attending court twice a week. After being carved out from the Jalpaiguri district 9 years ago, the Alipurduar district court is all set to see the light of day with the inauguration by the Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court.



Suhrid Majumdar, Public Prosecutor of the Alipurduar Court said: “On April 29, the district court will start functioning in Alipurduar. The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court will virtually inaugurate the district court in the presence of the Zonal judge, Jalpaiguri District judge, and other dignitaries. State Law minister Malay Ghatak may be present at the inaugural ceremony. The district court will run twice a week.”

Jawahar Majumdar, president of Alipurduar Bar Association, said: “It has been 9 years since Alipurduar became a separate district. However, the absence of a district court here has been causing difficulties for the residents of the district. The residents and lawyers of the district have been demanding the establishment of a district court in Alipurduar for a long time now.”

However, there are already 10 courts in operation in Alipurduar, including Judicial Magistrate Courts 1, 2, and 3; ACJM 1 and 2, Assistant Session Judge; Fast Track Court 1 and 2; Civil Court, and Consumer Protection Court. There are more than 300 lawyers in the Bar Association of Alipurduar.

On a normal day, about 200 to 300 cases, including civil and criminal cases, are filed in the courts of Alipurduar. The absence of a district court in Alipurduar had led to difficulties for its residents.

“Without a functioning district court, the residents have to travel to Jalpaiguri to have their cases heard, which can be time-consuming and expensive. This situation also means that many people in Alipurduar continue to face legal challenges and are unable to access justice easily. We are happy that finally, the district court will function in Alipurduar,” added Majumder.

In 2014, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared Alipurduar as a separate district.

The state government has allocated Rs. 64 crore to establish permanent infrastructure of Alipurduar District Court. The amount of Rs. 64 crore has been allocated to build a 7-storey (G+6) building of the Judicial Magistrate Court

in Alipurduar.