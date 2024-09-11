Alipurduar dist admin intensifies dengue preventive measures

ALIPURDUAR: As Durga Puja approaches and people return home from various parts of the state and country for the celebrations, the Alipurduar district administration is concerned about a potential surge in Dengue cases. The administration has stepped up its efforts to combat this menace. Health officials will monitor individuals returning and conduct health probes over the next month to curb the spread of the disease. Health department staff will also undertake house-to-house visits in affected blocks, supported by vector control and



surveillance teams.

District Magistrate R. Vimala raised concerns about the rising number of dengue cases in Alipurduar during a meeting held at the district administrative building, Dooars Kanya, on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Sumit Ganguly, Block Development Officers (BDOs), Block Medical Officers of Health (BMOHs), and other health department officials from each block.

This year, special vigilance will be implemented in the Alipurduar 1 and 2 blocks, Falakata, and Kumargram blocks. The Health department plans to organise a fever camp in Lepchakha of Buxa Hill next Saturday and has launched a week-long dengue prevention campaign in the Falakata block.

According to the district Health department, 291 dengue cases have been reported so far this year. Despite this, the incidence from July to September is lower compared to the previous year, with approximately 20,000 tests conducted this year, double the 10,000 tests conducted last year. The lack of significant rainfall in Alipurduar is expected to naturally reduce

mosquito breeding.

Deputy CMOH-2 Supriyo Chowdhury stated: “Dengue has been reported in four blocks of the district. We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a high level of alert. Residents are urged to prevent water accumulation around their homes to significantly reduce the risk of dengue.” In Falakata, a week-long operation to eradicate dengue has begun.

BDO Anik Roy, in collaboration with the police administration, has initiated several awareness campaigns across gram panchayats, local institutions, and schools.

Experts observe that dengue cases have historically surged before Puja, prompting early surveillance and preventive measures this year.