Alipurduar disappointed as Rly Hospital project halts

Alipurduar: Union Minister of State, John Barla, had previously announced the construction of a state-of-the-art railway hospital at Alipurduar Junction. However, the foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed hospital on the Railway land at Alipurduar did not take place in the end.



On Saturday, a stage was erected but ultimately, the foundation stone ceremony failed to take off because the green signal did not come from Delhi. Now, it will not be possible due to the implementation of the election model code of conduct. The people of Alipurduar are disappointed with this delay and the TMC has already started training guns at the BJP in their election campaigns.

Alipurduar Lok Sabha candidate, Prakash Chik Baraik, stated: “With the electoral code of conduct in force, no government official programme can proceed. Yet, the state’s Chief Minister managed to construct and inaugurate a 200-bed hospital just seven days ago. We deliver on our promises, unlike the BJP, which fails to keep theirs.” Baraik continued: “The BJP could have built a medical college, university, or airport, but they did nothing. If elected, I pledge to construct a Railway flyover in front of the BJP candidate’s house in Birpara, a longstanding demand of the area’s residents.”

On the other hand, BJP candidate Manoj Tigga countered: “BJP fulfills its promises. There is no need for anyone to panic. When our Union minister announced the construction of a state-of-the-art Railway hospital in Alipurduar, it will happen. Due to temporary reasons, the foundation stone for the hospital may not have been laid yet, but it will definitely be done, if not before the polls, then after the polls.” The removal of the inauguration stage on Saturday left local residents disheartened. Consequently, the BJP’s attempt to leverage the issue of the Railway hospital for electoral gain in the Lok Sabha polls will definitely suffer.