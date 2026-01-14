Alipurduar: Development projects worth nearly Rs 50 crore launched

Alipurduar: A major development initiative worth nearly Rs 50 crore has been rolled out across the Alipurduar Municipal area at the start of the new year. The projects, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and enhancing urban beautification, are being jointly funded by the North Bengal Development Department, the Urban Development department and the municipality’s own resources.

Key initiatives include the construction of new children’s parks, renovation of water bodies and the execution of over 100 projects under the state government’s flagship “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” programme.

On Monday, the foundation stone for a new park was laid in Ward No. 11 near the Kaljani River, while construction of another park commenced in Ward No. 17. The two parks are being developed at a combined cost of around Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, the water body in Ward No. 18 is undergoing comprehensive renovation for the first time, with approximately Rs 70 lakh allocated for beautification. Boating facilities will be introduced after completion.

To enhance the town’s appearance, the municipality has announced the construction of three entrance gateways at the main entry points of the district headquarters. Site inspections have been completed, and the chairman has assured that the gateways will be constructed within the next three months. The installation of the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo in Ward No. 17 has also been announced.

According to municipal sources, ongoing road and drainage construction and renovation works funded by the North Bengal Development department and the Urban Development department are expected to be completed within the next two months.

The impact of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” initiative is already visible. On Sunday, 400 small development works were launched across all 20 municipal wards at a cost of around Rs 6 crore.

Municipality Chairman Prasenjit Kar said: “These small-scale projects are crucial as they directly reflect residents’ needs. He added that long-pending demands for Kaljani riverbank beautification are being addressed, with tenders set to begin in February for riverfront development, including an immersion ghat, embankment strengthening, walkways, and leisure spaces.”