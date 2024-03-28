Alipurduar deploys record no. of women polling staff

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district is leading the way with the highest number of female polling personnel in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Come April 19, 212 out of the 1,352 booths within the Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency will be solely managed by women.



Administrative sources reveal a slight shortage of male polling personnel compared to the requirement, yet women are stepping up to bridge the gap. This election cycle, 16 per cent of the district’s polling stations will be operated by female poll workers. With 1,352 booths spread across the district, there will be 1,412 women serving as polling personnel in 212 polling booths. District Magistrate R Vimala assured that adequate security arrangements have been made for them. “Female polling personnel exhibit skills equal to their male counterparts in the district,” remarked the District Magistrate. “This was evident during their training camp. We believe they will execute their duties successfully, without any issues.” Top officials of the district administration expressed confidence in the unprecedented participation of women in polling booths. Women polling personnel displayed remarkable efficiency during training camps and are expected to work with the same proficiency as men.

Women are not only taking charge of voting at the polling booths of the district headquarters of Alipurduar but also in different blocks across the district. As per regulations, each block will have a polling station manned by female polling personnel.

However, Alipurduar district police have not confirmed whether the women’s Central Force will be assigned to booths managed by women. District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi commented: “At present, we cannot determine the exact deployment of security forces, including the gender composition. Nevertheless, we will adhere to all Election Commission guidelines.”