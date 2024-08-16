Alipurduar: Cyber awareness fair launched

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Indoor Stadium has been transformed into a cyber safety awareness hub with the launch of the ‘Cyber Sochetonota Mela’ (Cyber Awareness Fair), organised by the Alipurduar District Police.



This initiative aims to address the growing concerns around cyber threats and digital banking fraud. The fair was inaugurated on Friday by District Magistrate R Vimala and District Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi.

On the opening day, the fair attracted hundreds of students from various schools who engaged in learning about safe social media practices and digital banking security.

The event featured 12 officials from the district police’s Cyber department, who provided valuable insights into protecting digital and social media accounts.

The fair also included a question-and-answer session where students could test their understanding of cyber safety. SP Y Raghuvamshi highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating: “In today’s digital age, from banking to personal identity, everything is online. It is crucial for individuals to learn how to safeguard themselves and their loved ones in this evolving digital landscape. This fair offers practical tips on these matters.

The response from the community has been outstanding and we recognised 12 students as ‘Cyber Warriors’ for their excellent participation in the Q&A session. We plan to hold similar fairs in other areas of the district in the coming days.”