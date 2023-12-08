Alipurduar Court sentences man to 7-yr jail for murdering uncle

Alipurduar: The Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced one Suraj Oraon to rigorous 7 years imprisonment for murder. He was convicted for murdering his uncle Dasharath Oraon.



“Judge Anamitra Bhattacharya sentenced Suraj to rigorous imprisonment for 7 years under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. Eight witnesses were examined during the course of this case,” stated Debarshi Chatterjee, senior Panel Public Prosecutor at the Alipurduar District Court.

The victim, Dasharath Oraon, was a resident of Nich line in Dheklapara Tea Garden in Alipurduar.

The incident occurred on October 2, 2022, when Dasharath, during a morning quarrel, was stabbed by his nephew Suraj Oraon (29 years) with a knife. Dasharath was immediately taken to Birpara State General Hospital for initial treatment and later referred to North Bengal Medical College.

On October 12 of the same year, Dasharath succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. A case was initiated at Birpara Police Station on that day based on the complaint filed by Dasharath’s family. Within a year of the trial, the court convicted the accused.