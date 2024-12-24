Alipurduar court delivers verdicts in two murder cases in a day

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District and Sessions Judge Court pronounced judgments in two separate murder cases on Tuesday.

District and Sessions Judge, Bibhuti Khesong, sentenced the convict in one case to rigorous life imprisonment and awarded eight years of rigorous imprisonment to the accused in another. In the first case, Kajal Chik Baraik was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the premeditated murder of his neighbour, Sanjib Munda, in Patkapara, Alipurduar.

The incident occurred on the night of September 14, 2023, when Kajal attacked Sanjib with a sharp weapon as the latter was sitting in front of his house after dinner. The court, after examining testimonies from 11 witnesses, sentenced Kajal to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000. Additionally, the family of the deceased was awarded Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

In the second case, Sairaj Kindo from Jaigaon was accused of killing his wife, Geeta Kurmi, with a wooden stick while intoxicated on July 18, 2023. The court considered evidence and testimonies from 10 witnesses, including the couple’s infant son, before sentencing Sairaj to eight years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 302 of the IPC. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed, with an additional six months of imprisonment in case of default.

Public Prosecutor Suhrid Majumdar remarked: “In the Patkapara case, the accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a Rs 10,000 fine and Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the victim’s family. In the Jaigaon case, the accused was awarded eight years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fines in either case will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.”