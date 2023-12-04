Alipurduar: Cops solve case within 24 hours

Alipurduar: The police swiftly unraveled the death mystery of 19-year-old Adesh Goala from Chalsa, Jalpaiguri, within 24 hours of discovering his skeleton in the Buxa Forest core area in Hamiltonganj on Sunday.



Police sources revealed that on November 19, Adesh attended a fair in Hamiltonganj, where he met Milan Oraon and Sanju Roy. The next day, Adesh was lured by Milan and Sanju under false pretenses that they would go to the Basra River’s Chhath Puja Ghat.

Instead of going there, they took him to the Hamiltonganj Range Forest, where they fatally attacked him with a sharp weapon, robbing him of Rs 800 and an expensive mobile phone. To eliminate evidence, they disposed of Adesh’s body deep into the jungle. Following Adesh’s disappearance on November 19, a written complaint was lodged at Kalchini Police Station. After discovering the skeleton, Kalchini Police commenced an investigation, leading to the confession of Milan and Sanju during questioning. The police will press charges of planned murder against the duo.

Y Raghuvamashi, District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The recovery of the skeleton is a murder case and two individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident.”