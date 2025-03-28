Alipurduar cold storages to store surplus potatoes from Cooch Behar

Alipurduar: The potato yield in Cooch Behar district is consistently higher than that of neighbouring Alipurduar. As a result, cold storage facilities in Cooch Behar often face challenges in accommodating the surplus production. To address this, like in previous years, excess potatoes from Cooch Behar will be stored in cold storage units in Alipurduar.

On Friday, cold storage owners from both districts, along with administrative officials, gathered at the Alipurduar district headquarters, Dooars Kanya, to formalise the arrangement through an administrative agreement.

During a tripartite meeting, it was decided that cold storage facilities in Alipurduar would accommodate approximately 30-35 per cent of the potatoes produced in Cooch Behar this year.

Following the meeting, Snigdha Shoiba, Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, stated: “Our district has 14 operational cold storages. Since Alipurduar is largely covered by tea gardens and forests, agricultural activity here is relatively limited compared to other districts. In contrast, Cooch Behar is predominantly an agricultural district with high potato production. As in previous years, we have arranged for 30-35 per cent of Cooch Behar’s potato yield to be stored in our district’s cold storage facilities. All stakeholders were present at the meeting and the decision was reached without any disagreement.”