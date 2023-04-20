Alipurduar civic body plans to purchase 80 mobile waste compactors

alipurduar: Alipurduar Municipality is planning to purchase 80 mobile waste compactors for the purpose of waste management.



The compactors will have two chambers-one for wet waste and the other for dry waste.

The municipality plans to install these compactors in densely-crowded areas, such as markets and malls. These compactors will be emptied daily at the Majherdabri Solid Waste Management Project area.

Parsenjit Kar, the Chairman of the Alipurduar Municipality, stated: “To manage waste in Alipurduar Municipality, we have issued a tender for the purchase of 80 mobile waste compactors. Compactors will be installed in crowded areas of the municipality where dry and wet waste will be collected separately and hauled with the help of tractors to be emptied. The garbage will then be sent for processing at the Majherdabri Solid Waste Management Project.”

The Chairman hopes to implement these measures within the next two months.

Additionally, the municipality has begun collecting waste from households in eight out of the 20 wards of Alipurduar Municipality using e-Vans. A survey was completed to determine the number of households in each of the 20 wards. From the month of May, every household will receive two buckets; one green for wet waste and another blue for dry waste. The municipality staff will collect the waste from households every day.