Alipurduar civic body launches new road projects

Alipurduar: New roadwork is set to commence in 15 wards of Alipurduar Municipality, with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore 50 lakh. This decision was made during the board meeting of Alipurduar Municipality on October 17.



Prasenjit Kar, Chairman of Alipurduar Municipality, stated: “The tender process was completed by November 10 and the tender is scheduled to be opened on December 2. Following this, the work order will be issued promptly. We are optimistic that a significant portion of the road construction and renovation in 20 wards will be completed by the end of December.

Additionally, drainage work will be undertaken alongside the new road projects.” Since October, construction of new roads and road renovation has been underway in various wards of the municipality.

The municipality has also noted the poor condition of roads in certain wards, leading to the decision to initiate the construction of roads in 15 additional wards.