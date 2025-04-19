Alipurduar: By April, 5 new tea garden hosps set to open

Alipurduar: Five newly-constructed hospitals in the tea gardens of Alipurduar district are scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of this month. Developed at an estimated total cost of Rs 5 crore, these hospitals are located in Dheklapara, Dimdima, Raimatang, Ramjhora and New Lands tea estates.

The project has been implemented by the North Bengal Development department. Each hospital, built at an approximate cost of Rs 1 crore, aims to enhance healthcare access for tea garden workers. The facilities have already received positive feedback from local residents for their infrastructure and design.

According to the district administration, these hospitals will provide free treatment, with nurses and compounders stationed full-time. Additionally, specialist doctors will visit on designated days each week. A variety of essential medicines will be made available and each hospital will be equipped with an ambulance to address emergencies. District officials have also announced that a total of 18 such hospitals are planned for Alipurduar district alone. Three have already been inaugurated and with the upcoming five, the total will rise to eight. Construction work for the remaining ten hospitals is underway, with around 50 per cent of the work already completed. New facilities are also being planned for Majher Dabri and Central Dooars tea gardens. Recruitment for nurses, compounders, and other essential staff has already begun to ensure timely operation of the hospitals.

Speaking on the development, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik said: “Additional hospitals will be launched in the second phase across both Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. These hospitals, designed with infrastructure similar to Primary Health Centres, will provide faster treatment for minor ailments. Residents of remote tea garden areas will no longer need to travel far for basic medical care.” North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha added: “So far, infrastructure work for five hospitals has been completed. The remaining projects are progressing quickly.”

The administration expects hospital construction in Dhumchipara, Tasati, Nimati, Bharnabari, Bhatkhawa, Mahua and Hantapara to be completed within the next six months.