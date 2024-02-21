Alipurduar: Buxa Hills & tea gardens to shine with about Rs 4.5 cr dev fund

Alipurduar: Alipurduar has received Rs 4.5 crore for the development of the remote Buxa Hills, extending to tea plantations and tribal-inhabited areas. The allocation of Rs 4.5 crore has been made by the Tribal Development department.

R Vimala, the District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “In the past two months, I visited the remote Totopara three times and trekked to different villages in Buxa Hills four times. Though no major issues surfaced, residents had specific requests. Speedy claims have been noted and forwarded to the state. We have received Rs 4 crore 48 lakh from the department of Tribal Development. Tender processes for most projects are complete, with some underway and set to finish this week.”

The district administration plans to install 10 solar lights and renovate a community hall in Chunavati village. Road renovation continues in Bhatpara Tea Garden, while Majherdabri Tea Garden witnesses road construction and the installation of high-mast solar lights.

Solar lights will also illuminate various spots in the garden. Furthermore, the sole bus terminus in Birpara Town, known as Bir Birsamunda Bus Terminus, is undergoing beautification, including the construction of a passenger shed, toilet, concrete drain, and solar lights.

Chunavati village, situated at 2,500 feet in the Buxa Hills under the Buxa Tiger Reserve, is one of the district’s remotest villages. Despite minimal demands from the residents, they directly informed the District Magistrate about the need for solar lights and a community hall renovation. The work is expected to conclude soon, bringing joy to the locals.

Simultaneously, there has been a longstanding demand for the renovation of the only bus terminus in Birpara, a project progressing rapidly to enhance passenger comfort.

The district administration mentions that while several significant project proposals for the next financial year have been received from various areas, action on these projects is likely to begin at the financial year’s commencement, especially considering the imminent implementation of the election code of conduct.