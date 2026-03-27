Alipurduar: Businessman falls victim to Bitcoin scam

Alipurduar: A youth fell victim to cyber fraud while attempting to buy Bitcoin online. The victim, Dipankar Roy, a businessman and resident of Ward No. 10 in the Babupara area of Alipurduar town, has alleged that a fraudster from Mumbai, identified as Nitin Kumar Singh, cheated him of Rs 12,000.



Realising that he had been duped, Dipankar Roy lodged a written complaint with the cyber crime department of Alipurduar.

He said: “After connecting through a social networking site, I was lured with the offer of buying Bitcoin. I agreed to purchase it and transferred Rs 12,000 as instructed. After that, the person started making excuses.”

Following the complaint, police have launched a search for the accused. The cyber crime department of Alipurduar police station has begun an investigation into the incident.