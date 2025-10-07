Alipurduar: BJP leader Rahul Lohar joins Trinamool Congress

Alipurduar: Barely nine months after contesting the Madarihat Assembly by-election as a BJP candidate, Rahul Lohar has formally joined the Trinamool Congress. In the November 2024 by-poll, Lohar had contested on a BJP ticket but faced defeat.

On Tuesday, in Alipurduar town, he was handed the Trinamool flag at the party’s district office by Trinamool district president and MLA Prakash Chik Baraik.

Addressing the media, Rahul Lohar said: “Over the past 10–12 years, I have observed both parties closely. Only the Chief Minister has been genuinely working for the people. With just a day’s notice, she visited the flood-affected areas of North Bengal and stood by ordinary citizens. The BJP, despite having several MPs and MLAs, has done nothing. To truly serve the people, there is no alternative to the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee.”

Trinamool district president Prakash Chik Baraik said: “Rahul has been with the BJP for a long time. Today, he himself chose to leave the party and join the Trinamool. The BJP does not make space for capable leaders, which is why he has turned to us.”

Responding to Lohar’s exit, Alipurduar BJP MP Manoj Tigga stated: “Everyone has the freedom to make their own choices. It will not affect us.”