Alipurduar BJP leader arrested for intimidating and humiliating youth over social media post

Alipurduar: Biplab Das, BJP district secretary of Alipurduar, was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly intimidating and humiliating a youth over a social media post criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Assam in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to police, a youth allegedly posted objectionable photos of senior leaders on social media. In protest, Biplab Das and his followers reportedly gathered at the young man’s house on Saturday.

The youth was allegedly forced to apologise live on social media in front of portraits of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is further alleged that Das threatened the youth, demanding that he sell his land and vacate the area within 15 days, warning that otherwise, no protection would be provided.

Kumargram police arrested Das based on the complaint and registered a suo motu case under Sections 189, 126, 115, 298, 196, 131, 352 and 551 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two of the sections are non-bailable. Following the arrest, BJP supporters, including Kumargram MLA Manoj Oraon, staged a sit-in at the police station overnight. On Monday, Das was produced before the Alipurduar District Court under tight security. BJP workers gathered around the court premises demanding his release, but the judge remanded Das in jail custody for 14 days.

Despite heavy rain, BJP leaders continued their protest at Alipurduar police station.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi said, “We take legal action against any provocative post.

While action has been taken against the youth, anyone trying to take the law into their own hands will also face action. Biplab Das is no exception.” Rejecting the police’s stance, BJP district president Mithu Das said, “The police, under ruling party pressure, are protecting the real culprit and jailing the protester. We strongly oppose this and will launch wider protests across the district.”