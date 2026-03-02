Alipurduar: BDO’s name missing from voter roll

Jalpaiguri: Allegations of serious irregularities have surfaced in Alipurduar district following the publication of the final electoral roll ahead of the upcoming elections, after the name of a Block Development Officer (BDO) was found missing from the voter list.

Prasenjit Kundu, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Alipurduar Municipality and Booth No. 12/192 in the Alipurduar Assembly constituency, had served as the BDO of Maynaguri and reportedly conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in his capacity as an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). However, despite his involvement in the revision exercise, his own name was excluded from the final voter list.

What has further raised eyebrows is that the names of the other three members of his family were retained in the electoral roll based on the same set of documents and information. The exclusion of the administrative officer’s name alone has triggered concern within the family and drawn political attention.

Local councillor Partha Pratim Ghosh questioned the transparency and accuracy of the SIR process. “Despite the names of other members of the same family being included, the exclusion of a permanent resident clearly points to an administrative lapse. The process appears to have been conducted in haste. We have spoken to him, and he too is surprised. Many people have faced harassment due to such exclusions,” he alleged.

However, Prasenjit Kundu declined to make any public comment on the issue.

Ajit Kumar Kundu, father of the officer, expressed deep concern over the development. “We are extremely worried. All necessary documents were submitted properly. Among the four members of our family, only his name is missing.

Many people are asking how even a BDO’s name could be left out. After the voter list was published yesterday, around 3 pm, a friend checked it and informed us. Since then, we have been anxious,” he said.