Alipurduar battles dengue surge with vigilance

Alipurduar: The district has reported 54 cases of dengue, with 40 cases concentrated in the Kalchini Block alone. The Alipurduar district administration has swiftly implemented measures to combat the outbreak, closely monitoring the situation alongside health officials and taking proactive steps for prevention and treatment.



R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “We have been proactive in our efforts to prevent dengue since the outset. All health workers who have not yet completed training have been instructed to do so before May 31. We are closely monitoring the situation in Kalchini Block and held multiple meetings with the district Health department. Further meetings and discussions will be conducted as necessary to prevent a dengue outbreak. As of now, the situation is well under control.”

Emphasis is being placed on cleaning and spraying to eradicate mosquito larvae in every Gram Panchayat and municipal area of the district. Each block health officer has been tasked with monitoring the situation in their respective areas, while health workers conduct door-to-door checks for individuals with fever. Additionally, several awareness campaigns have been conducted at the village Panchayat level.

Sumit Ganguly, District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), reported: “Currently, there have been 54 cases of dengue in the district, with 40 of them occurring in the Kalchini Block. The situation remains under control and all health staff are on high alert. The necessary measures have already been implemented by the district Health department.”

On Monday, Kalchini’s Block Development Officer (BDO), Mithun Majumader, along with the Joint BDO, the Block Medical Officer of Health and officials from Kalchini Police Station, visited four markets in the block to conduct meetings with traders.

They raised awareness among traders at Hamilton Bazar, New Hasimara, Old Hasimara and Kalchini Bazar, instructing them to maintain drainage systems and avoid dumping waste material into drains to prevent water stagnation.

Majumader stated: “We are implementing all necessary measures as advised by the district administration. We have contacted all tea garden managements within the block and on Wednesday, we will conduct an awareness campaign in all tea gardens within

Kalchini Block.”