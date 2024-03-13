Alipurduar Bar Association boycotts JM Third Court

The Alipurduar Bar Association has decided to boycott the Judicial Magistrate Third Court indefinitely, starting Wednesday. This decision comes after allegations of abusive behaviour and the issuance of insulting orders against a lawyer by the Judicial Magistrate Third Court of the Alipurduar District Court.

Hemanta Roy, secretary of the Bar Association, announced the decision on Wednesday.

“Lawyers have been enduring these issues for a long time. Today’s decision was made as a last resort. We apologise to the litigants for any inconvenience caused. The boycott will continue until the magistrate apologises to lawyer Roshan Chhetri, ” said Roy.

Roshan Chhetri commented, “The JM Third Court issued a contempt order against me. I stand with the senior lawyers in this decision.”