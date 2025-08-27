Alipurduar ASI assaulted, accused flees, probe on

Alipurduar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the District Intelligence Branch (DIB) was allegedly assaulted late Tuesday night in Alipurduar town.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm near Rajkamal More on Buxa Feeder Road, when ASI Bishwanath Saha was reportedly attacked and injured. He was later admitted at the Alipurduar District Hospital.

According to the police sources, a speeding pick-up van from the Alipurduar Junction side hit the officer’s motorcycle from behind and attempted

to escape.

The ASI chased and intercepted the vehicle near Rajkamal More, where the driver and helper allegedly assaulted him before fleeing with the van.

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “The ASI was not on duty at the time of the incident. The entire matter is being investigated.”

Meanwhile, the injured officer, Bishwanath Saha, has not yet made a statement regarding the assault.