Alipurduar: As weather improves, poll campaign on course

ALIPURDUAR: With weather conditions having slightly improved, the election campaign is back on track. Trinamool, BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) are actively campaigning from village to village in Alipurduar. Over the next 15 days, Trinamool plans to emphasize backyard meetings and ensure that more party candidates and workers reach out to every voter, especially those who are considered floating voters with a potential inclination towards the Opposition. Torrential rains in Alipurduar over the past ten days had posed challenges to the party’s campaign. However, the campaign resumed on Friday when the weather conditions normalised.



Sudeep Raha, the spokesperson of Trinamool and the State vice-president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, commenced campaigning in Block II of Alipurduar. TMC leader Shanta Chhetri campaigned for candidates in Madarihat on the same day.

District President Prakash Chikbaraik has been tirelessly campaigning in six Blocks of the district from morning till night. MLA Suman Kanjilal campaigned in Chilapata and the Alipurduar Junction area.

Opposition candidates from the Left, Congress, and BJP were also actively campaigning. MP and Union Minister of State John Barla campaigned for BJP candidates in Kumargram and Kalchini Blocks of the district.

The Left Front parties and the Congress have been conducting their door-to-door campaign across the district for the past two days.

Bhaskar Majumder, the district general secretary of TMC, stated: “The party has published a list of observers for the 64 village Panchayats in the district on Thursday night. We have already visited every family through the ‘Didir Doot’ programme. However, not all voters in each booth will vote for us in the election. Our party workers have already reached out to almost every family in the district. Many vulnerable families within each booth are likely to support the Opposition. We aim to reach out to more of these individuals and focus on the floating voters.”

TMC may have been lagging in terms of votes in the Alipurduar district based on the last Parliamentary and Assembly elections but party leaders believe that the situation has changed dramatically.

The construction of Cha Sundari houses and various people-oriented schemes initiated by the state government, including Lakshmi Bhandar, have yielded positive outcomes in the last few years. Naturally, these developments are expected to reflect positively in the elections.