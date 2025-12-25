Alipurduar and Falakata municipalities struggle as property tax revenues dry up

Alipurduar: Two municipalities in Alipurduar district—Alipurduar and Falakata—are facing a severe financial crisis, leading to disruptions in civic services. Municipal authorities have attributed the situation to unpaid property taxes and administrative hurdles, and have initiated measures to address the shortfall.

Falakata Municipality has alleged that it has been deprived of nearly Rs 2 crore in property tax revenue due to inaction by the Central Valuation Board. According to municipal officials, despite submitting written appeals five times over the past three-and-a-half years, property tax rates for civic residents have not been fixed, making it impossible to levy or collect property tax. The municipality claims this has directly weakened its own fund and affected service delivery.

Alipurduar Municipality, meanwhile, is struggling with a growing backlog of unpaid property tax due to non-cooperation from residents. Outstanding dues have crossed Rs 4 crore, including Rs 50 lakh owed by various government departments, municipal sources said.

The financial strain has created what officials described as an emergency-like situation, forcing both municipalities to curtail several civic services due to a lack of funds.

In a bid to improve revenue collection, Alipurduar Municipality has announced a 50 per cent rebate on property tax for defaulters who clear their dues by August 31, 2026. However, the civic body has warned that strict legal action will be initiated against those who continue to default even after the concession period.

Alipurduar Municipal chairman Prosenjit urged residents to pay property tax promptly, warning that the civic body’s own fund is weakening. He said the municipality is refraining from naming government departments with pending dues. Falakata Municipal chairman Abhijit Roy said property tax rates are set by the Central Valuation Board and alleged lack of cooperation from the Centre has caused a loss of at least Rs 2 crore over the past three-and-a-half years.