Alipurduar admin revamps ‘Bono Chaya’ dev project

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar district administration is accelerating the development of ‘Bono Chaya,’ a project envisioned by the Chief Minister. In the first phase, a biodiversity park will be built near the village at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The second phase will involve another Rs 1 crore for village beautification.

The first phase will cover four acres of land, featuring roads, a children’s park, an exhibition space for tribal handicrafts, a cafeteria, toilets, drinking water facilities and tree plantations. The second phase will introduce additional improvements.

The state government has relocated residents from Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti — two forest villages inside Buxa Tiger Reserve — to Bono Chaya near Bhatpara Tea Garden in Kalchini block. The district administration has ensured essential amenities for a smooth transition.

District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “Alipurduar Zilla Parishad has built a road for Bono Chaya residents. An English-medium school is 60 per cent complete and a residential school is planned. The total project cost is Rs 10 crore. A community hall will also be constructed. The Joint Forest Management Committee and Forest department have installed solar lights and fencing to prevent elephant intrusions. The Tourism department will soon begin work on a Rs 1 crore biodiversity park, with approval already granted.”

Surrounded by six scenic tea gardens, Bono Chaya is emerging as a winter tourist destination. It is located just 15 km from Phuentsholing, Bhutan, via Central Dooars, Rangamati, and Khoklabasti. The Buxa Tiger Reserve, only 500 meters away, adds to its appeal.

Recognising its tourism potential, the district administration is actively promoting Bono Chaya as a tourist destination. The area has witnessed a surge in homestay developments, with several already operational and more nearing completion.