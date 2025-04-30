Alipurduar: About Rs 50 crore sanctioned for 37 new roads

Alipurduar: Under the initiative of the North Bengal Development Department, 37 new roads will be constructed in Alipurduar district at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. The department aims to complete the road construction work ahead of Durga Puja.

Saurav Bhattacharya, Divisional Engineer of the North Bengal Development Department, said: “So far, the tender process for all 37 roads has begun. The total cost will be approximately Rs 50 crore and we are hopeful that construction will be completed before the Puja. Additionally, new development work for the stadium in Falakata is planned and work orders will be issued once the tender process is finalised.” According to the department, construction is already in progress on around 10 to 15 roads across the district, which are expected to be completed soon. The upcoming projects will predominantly use paver blocks. A significant portion of the work will be carried out in Kumargram block, along with other projects spread across six blocks and two municipalities of the district. Officials noted that these roads are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening connectivity between village roads and major state and national highways in the future.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal commented: “Nine roads are scheduled to be built within the Alipurduar assembly constituency.

In addition to Kumargram, development will take place across the entire district. We are happy with the progress. These roads will significantly improve rural connectivity.”

Meanwhile, a new stadium was recently inaugurated in Falakata. However, local sports enthusiasts have submitted several proposals for further improvements.

Sources indicate that multiple new projects are being planned for the Falakata stadium to meet public demand.