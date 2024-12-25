Alipurduar: About 10K residents to face eviction over NH project

Alipurduar: About 10,000 residents along the proposed four-lane National Highway from Kumaragram to Falakata would face eviction due to the project. These residents of Alipurduar district have sought the Chief Minister’s intervention, accusing the Central government of neglecting their concerns.

The residents, in this regard, have written a letter, which will be delivered to the Chief Minister by Trinamool leader and former Alipurduar MLA Sourav Chakraborty.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started acquiring land for the project, which will cut through the district. Many living on government land have reportedly been evicted without proper compensation, sparking protests.

Traders in suburbs like Salsalabari, Sonapur, and Palashbari are among the most affected, fearing the loss of their livelihoods. “There is no bulldozer policy in the state. People cannot be evicted without consent, and proper compensation is mandatory. Unfortunately, the BJP-led Central government and NHAI ignore these concerns,” said Sourav Chakraborty. “Complaints from Kumargram to Falakata reveal that many long-time traders are being displaced unfairly. I have informed the Public Works Department minister and urged action. A letter from residents has also been sent to the Chief Minister.”

Over the last five years, affected residents have been demanding “fair” compensation and alternative arrangements, including land for evicted traders. Despite protests, rallies, and meetings, they claim no resolution has been offered.Reports suggest that several structures along the highway’s proposed route have already been demolished using bulldozers, heightening anxiety among the residents. “We are exploring the possibility of adopting a model similar to the rehabilitation of traders during the construction of the Asian Highway in Kawakhali in 2016. As the then-chairman of the SJDA, I oversaw a rehabilitation process that ensured fair treatment for affected individuals. A similar approach could be implemented in Alipurduar,” Chakraborty added.