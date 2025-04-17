Alipurduar: Abortion without husband’s consent triggers probe

Alipurduar: A 25-week-pregnant woman underwent an abortion at a private nursing home in Falakata without the consent of her husband, triggering serious allegations, an FIR, and an official investigation by the district Health department. The incident has stirred public outcry and raised questions over medical ethics and procedural legality.

Aminul Haque, a resident of Baradoba village and husband of Murshida Parveena, lodged a complaint at Falakata Police Station against two doctors — Sanjib Das and Dev Kumar Mandal — and nursing home manager Babul Sarkar on Tuesday night for allegedly conducting his wife’s abortion without informing or obtaining consent

from the family.

Haque also alleged that the fetus, which he claims appeared physically normal, was disposed of in a dustbin without allowing the family to properly view it. “I was told there were deformities in the fetus, including issues with the nose and lips, and that my wife’s life could be at risk. But no permission was taken from me. When I saw the fetus, I found no such abnormalities. I demand justice,” said Haque.

Police initially detained nursing home manager Babul Sarkar, who was later released on Wednesday. The matter has since been forwarded to the district Health department for further investigation.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi stated: “A full report has been sent to the Health department. Appropriate action will be taken once we receive their findings.” Meanwhile, Das, one of the accused, denied the allegations. “I never authorised the abortion. I only advised the family to consult Cooch Behar Medical College. I don’t know why I’ve been implicated.”

District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Sumit Ganguly confirmed that an inquiry is underway.

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, the mutilated body of a newborn was found in a garbage heap in Hospital Para of Alipurduar town’s Ward No. 13 on Wednesday morning. Locals discovered the body at around 10:30 pm and informed police, who recovered it and sent it to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem.

Residents said such grim incidents are not new in the area, which has three nursing homes and a district hospital in close proximity. They demanded increased surveillance and strict action from the administration.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding buildings to identify those responsible.