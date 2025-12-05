Alipurduar: 7 students escape unharmed as pool car catches fire

Alipurduar: Panic broke out on Friday afternoon at Patkapara Matal More in Alipurduar district when a pool car suddenly caught fire. The vehicle, belonging to an English-medium school in Kalchini, was carrying seven students at the time.

Eyewitnesses said smoke and flames quickly engulfed the van, frightening nearby residents. Firefighters from the Alipurduar Fire Station arrived promptly, followed shortly by a unit from Hamiltonganj. Both teams worked together to bring the blaze under control.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Local sources said that around ten students from the Paatkapara area are regularly transported to school in this van. Thanks to the quick thinking of the driver, all seven children on board were safely evacuated, preventing any casualties.

Despite the rapid response, the van was completely destroyed. Police from the Nimti Outpost later arrived to secure the scene and helped recover the burnt vehicle using a crane. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and are also examining the vehicle’s fitness certificate and other documents. The incident caused widespread tension in the locality, but parents expressed relief that no one was harmed. Officials have urged vehicle owners to conduct regular maintenance.