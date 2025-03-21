Alipurduar: 51 inmates earn skill dev cert under ‘Utkarsha Bangla’

Alipurduar: For the first time in Alipurduar district, 51 inmates of Alipurduar District Correctional Home have been awarded certificates upon successfully completing sewing and gardening courses under the state government’s skill development initiative, ‘Utkarsha Bangla.’

Among them, 29 inmates received certification in gardening, while 24 completed tailoring training. The certificates were officially announced by Alipurduar District Magistrate R. Vimala on Thursday.

On the same day, a one-day workshop on ‘Utkarsha Bangla’ was organised at the district administrative building, ‘Dooars Kanya.’

The event was attended by the District Magistrate along with other government officials. Discussions were held on expanding the implementation of the scheme across the district to enhance skill development and generate employment opportunities. Following the workshop, the District Magistrate inaugurated a thematic tableau, “Skills on Wheels,” and introduced the UBFRBAS App for training providers to facilitate skill development programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, District Magistrate R. Vimala stated: “Under the Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD), the Utkarsha Bangla scheme provides skill training aligned with the evolving needs of industries, society, and the service sector. In Alipurduar, training is offered in various fields, including jute product making, mat craft, garment manufacturing, ready-made garments and school uniforms, AutoCAD drafting, dairy farming, basics of C and Python programming, data entry operations, beekeeping, solar PV technology, and mushroom cultivation.

Through this initiative, 51 inmates of the Alipurduar District Correctional Home have successfully completed courses in sewing and gardening, marking a significant milestone for skill development within correctional facilities.”

In 2025, a total of 1,180 training sessions have been conducted in Alipurduar district. Since the inception of Utkarsha Bangla in 2016, the district has benefited 37,749 individuals.

Among them, the 51 inmates from the correctional home are the first such beneficiaries to receive training from within a correctional facility, showcasing the program’s inclusive approach to rehabilitation and empowerment.