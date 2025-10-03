Alipurduar: 4 dead, 5 in hospital

Alipurduar: Four members from three families in South Majherdabri’s Alipurduar district have died over the past ten days due to severe vomiting and diarrhea.

Five others are currently undergoing treatment at Alipurduar District Hospital. Following the outbreak, the district health department immediately deployed a medical team to assess the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest the spread of the illness is linked to a waterborne bacterial infection. However, authorities have yet to identify the specific bacteria responsible. The deceased have been identified as Prasenjit Kharia, Balram Kharia, Mangla Soren, and his mother. Patients receiving treatment include ten-year-old Sanjay Tudu, his grandfather Manu Tudu, and local residents Kanu Kharia, Ratni Tudu, and Laxmi Kharia. Locals allege that contaminated drinking water is the root cause of the outbreak. District officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Paritosh Mondal, Superintendent of Alipurduar District Hospital, said: “Those who have died and those currently admitted all came to the hospital with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. Our preliminary assessment indicates a waterborne bacterial infection. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.” Authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures.