Alipurduar: 4 convicted for setting housewife on fire

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District Court’s Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Second Court has convicted and sentenced four members of a family for the death of Nurima Begum, a housewife who was fatally burned after being doused with kerosene.

The court delivered its final verdict on Wednesday, based on the testimonies of 16 witnesses in connection with the case filed on February 28, 2012.

Saidul Khan, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. The court also sentenced his father Mahabat Khan, mother Kabita Begum and brother Shamsul Khan to five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. According to the prosecution, Nurima Begum was married to Saidul Khan of Dakshin Shishubari in Madarihat block in 2009. Her family alleged that she was subjected to continuous physical and mental abuse since her marriage. Public Prosecutor, Dulal Ghosh stated: “On February 27, 2012, the accused attempted to kill Nurima by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire. Although locals rushed her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries the following day. Before her death, police recorded Nurima’s statement, which became a key piece of evidence in the trial.

Following the written complaint lodged by Nurima’s father, Azizul Haque, at Madarihat Police Station, the accused were arrested and a chargesheet was filed on May 29, 2012. After a prolonged legal battle spanning over a decade, the court finally delivered justice to the victim’s family.”