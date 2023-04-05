Alipurduar: 3.13% of dist’s population visits Duare Sarkar camps till April 4

Duare Sarkar camps have witnessed very high footfalls in the Alipurduar district, one of the highest in the state. As on April 4, 3.13 per cent of the population in Alipurduar district has attended various camps to receive services.

The total population of Alipurduar district is 1,501,983, and within four days, a total of 47,144 people have attended the camps. The district administration is pleased to see so many people attending the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps in the district.

Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar said: “We are committed to providing services to the people through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps. The services of 33 state government projects are being provided from the camps, including telemedicine services.”

‘Mobile Duare Sarkar’ camps are being set up to reach out to people in remote areas of the district. A total of 814 camps were set up in the district over four days. So far, 3.13 per cent of the people of the district have participated in the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps.

From April 1 to April 10, a total of 1,821 camps will be set up in the Alipurduar district.

Among them, there will be 379 mobile camps for people in remote areas. E-Ration cards are being provided through this center, and other services, such as opening bank accounts, are also being offered. We have received no complaints so far.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme has also achieved tremendous success in the Jalpaiguri district. From April 1 to April 4, a total of 22,393 people have visited the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps in Jalpaiguri. Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu has stated: “Till April 4, a total of 7,390 people have applied for the Laxmi Bhandar project. In addition to 3,155 beneficiaries under the free social security scheme, 2,630 people have also applied for the Swasthya Sathi card.”