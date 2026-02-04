Alipurduar: 3 youths killed in car crash

Alipurduar: Three youths from Alipurduar town were killed and another critically injured in a tragic road accident in the early hours of Tuesday while returning home after a picnic.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. near Putimari in Alipurduar, in front of a nationalised bank along the Assam-bound East–West Corridor. According to police, the SUV lost control at high speed and rammed into an old banyan tree on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the vehicle split into three pieces.

Local residents were jolted awake by the loud crash and rushed to the spot. Deep Das (23) died on the spot, while Prateep Ghosh (24) and Abhijit Das (24) were taken to Alipurduar District Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The driver, Binay Pal Chowdhury, who sustained critical injuries, was later shifted to a private nursing home in Cooch Behar.

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have lost control due to excessive speed on the deserted highway late at night.

Sanjib Madak, officer-in-charge of Samuktala Road Outpost, said: “On receiving information, we rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Alipurduar District Hospital. Three persons have died in the incident. A thorough investigation is underway.”