Alipurduar: 2 held for ‘raping’ 15-year-old girl

Alipurduar: Alipurduar police have arrested a local medicine shop owner Aminur Ahmed and a quack Bipul Roy for allegedly raping and abducting a 15-year-old girl under the pretext of medical treatment. Authorities are still searching for another accused linked to the case. The incident occurred in the Kumargram Police Station area.

According to the complaint, the girl’s parents took her to the medicine shop for treatment. Following the shopkeeper’s advice, they purchased medicines, but her condition worsened. The shopkeeper then recommended consulting a quack and brought him to the girl’s home.

It is alleged that the two accused exploited the parents’ trust, sent them out and locked the girl inside, sexually assaulting her repeatedly. They reportedly instructed that the so-called “treatment” continue every evening for 12 days. Fearing social stigma, the girl remained silent. The next day, she was allegedly abducted and handed to a youth, who also sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, police arrested the two accused.