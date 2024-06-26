Alipurduar: 2 held for killing deer

Alipurduar: Two individuals were arrested for catching a deer floating in the Raidak River, butchering it and cooking it. The incident occurred in Barobisha, Alipurduar District. On Monday night, while working at a sand quarry in Raidak River, they saw a deer floating by.

They rescued the deer, butchered it and distributed the meat. It is alleged that after collecting the meat, they threw the skin, horns and other body parts back into the river to destroy the evidence. As soon as the news broke, forest personnel led by Prabhat Barman, Range Officer of Volka Range in Buxa Tiger Reserve, launched an operation to apprehend the suspects. They raided the house of a resident named Madan Barman late at night and recovered cooked deer meat. Cooked deer meat was also found in the house of Prem Sagar Rajbhar of the same village, leading to his arrest. The Forest department filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against the two individuals in the Alipurduar district court.

Debasish Sharma, Deputy Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), stated: “Due to the loss of the deer’s body parts, it was not possible to determine the species.

A sample of the cooked deer meat has been sent to the Zoological Survey of India laboratory. The search for others involved in the incident is ongoing.”