Alipurduar: 18th Dooars Utsav to commence from Dec 28

The 18th Dooars Utsav is scheduled to commence on December 28, showcasing the rich and diverse culture of the region, comprising tea gardens and dense forests. It will continue until January 7.

Sourav Chakraborty, chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority and Secretary of the Dooars Utsav Committee, stated: “This year, there are more than 800 stalls, including stalls from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh at the Dooars Utsav. This Utsav is a matter of pride not only for the residents of Alipurduar but also for the people of the state. It showcases the unique and rich culture of the Dooars region to the world.

On the first day of Dooars Utsav, 100 meritorious people of Dooars will be honoured. Besides this, for the first time, Dooars Ratna, Dooars Samman, Dooars Bhushan awards will be handed over to eminent figures of the Dooars on the first day of the Utsav. There is a special surprise in the opening ceremony. People from all ethnic groups of Dooars join together in chorus singing.”

The 11-day-long festival has been organised at the Parade Ground, Alipurduar. The festival was first organised 19 years ago with the aim of promoting tourism in this region. Owing to Covid, this festival could not be held in 2020 and 2021.

It has been initially reported that there are three stages in this festival. One is the main stage for popular artists, one is Adivasi Folk Culture Manch dedicated to tribal culture, and one is Sishu Manch dedicated to the child artists of the Dooars region.