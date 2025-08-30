Alipurduar: 13 footballers, driver injured in road mishap

ALIPURDUAR: As many as 13 footballers and a driver were injured in a road accident at Putimari under Samuktala Police Station around 2:30 pm on Friday. The players, from tea gardens in Jalpaiguri’s Meteli area, were travelling in a Safari to Barobisha for a tournament when their vehicle, while trying to avoid a speeding lorry on National Highway 31C, lost control and overturned into a roadside drain.

The lorry fled the scene. All players suffered head injuries; four with serious trauma were admitted to Alipurduar District Hospital, while others were discharged after treatment. Locals rescued the injured before police arrived. The match was cancelled. Police are tracing the absconding lorry.