Alipurduar: 1 dead in jumbo attack, state announces Rs 5L compensation

alipurduar: A person was killed in an elephant attack in the Laxmandabri area of Falakata block in Alipurduar district ‘’On Wednesday night, an elephant came into the village and Bablu Rahman (49) ran out of his house upon spotting it. However, he did not realise that another elephant was standing still in the southern side of his house. As soon as he came in front of it, the elephant hit and threw Bablu Rahman with its trunk, and attacked him with its tusks. Bablu fell in a concrete drain and was seriously injured,” a relative of the deceased said.

The residents of Laxmandabri adjacent to the Jaldapara National Park rushed him to Falakata Super Specialty Hospital. He was transferred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri. On the way to Siliguri, he died.

On Thursday morning, the local people launched a massive protest revolving around the incident. Novajit De, A.D.F.O of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, said: “The Forest department has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.”