Alipore Zoo’s bird walkway inaugurated

Kolkata: The Alipore Zoological Gardens on Monday introduced facilities of on-the-spot ticket booking through the zoo’s own website to facilitate the entry of visitors avoiding queues for purchasing tickets from the counter.

The on-the-spot booking facility was officially unveiled by state Forest minister Birbaha Hansda who herself booked a ticket from the website www.kolkatazoo.in.

The facilities for online ticketing right at the spot were earlier available through the Yatri Sathi app. Visitors could also purchase tickets from the zoo website a day in advance for entering the zoo. “The winter has arrived and the footfall at the zoo is increasing by leaps and bounds. On Sunday, 15,781 people came to the zoo which was a maximum of 7,000 a week back. The on-the-spot ticketing facilities will ensure that the visitors will not have to wait in long queues for availing tickets,” said Subhankar Sengupta, Director of Alipore Zoo.

The minister also inaugurated one walk in Aviary where different birds of 14 species were released like Brahmins Duck, Bar headed goose, knob billed duck, peacock, golden pheasant, red jungle fowl, parakeets, doves, barbets etc. Visitors will be allowed to move inside the enclosure through a walkway. There will be no special ticket for this. The special 100-metre tunnel will allow visitors to get a closer view of the bird enclosures giving them an immersive experience. The length of the bird walk is 55-60 metres, with doors at both ends, the width on both sides is 25-30 metres each and the glass above the visitors is fixed at a height of 20 feet. The open area with birds does not have net fencing above.

Hansda also inaugurated the Zoo Annual Report for 2023-24, Zoo newsletter for July-September and a brochure and map for sale to the visitors.