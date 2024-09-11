Alipore Zoological Garden gets animals from Nandankanan Zoo

KOLKATA: The Alipore Zoological Garden has brought a pair of hippos, four horned antelope, a pair each of swamp deer, and five hog deer (2 male, 3 females) from Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar in the second phase of animal translocation.

On August 17, a male hippopotamus had died at the zoo soon after undergoing a complicated tooth operation that lasted for three hours leaving only a single female in the enclosure. The zoo authorities in exchange have handed over a pair of giraffes, two pairs of green iguana, and a monitor lizard to Nandankanan Zoo.

Barely 10 days back, during the first phase of animal exchange, a pair of lion, a female tiger, a pair of Himalayan black bear, and two pairs of mouse deer were brought by the Alipore Zoo. The city zoo had given four green iguanas, a fishing cat, a water monitor lizard, and a pair of spoonbills during the earlier exchange.

In April, the Alipore Zoo had brought a white coloured Bengal tiger, one pair each of ring tailed lemur, grey wolves, striped hyena, black swan, five wild dogs, and three hog deer from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

(IGZP), Visakhapatnam.

The city zoo had handed over a pair of giraffes, a pair of scarlet macaw, and two pairs of water monitor lizards to IGZP, Visakhapatnam in exchange.