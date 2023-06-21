Alipore Zoo unites cultures, celebrates Rath Yatra

KOLKATA: Alipore Zoological Garden, located in Kolkata, organized its inaugural Rath Yatra, showcasing the diverse cultures and backgrounds of its employees. The event aimed to foster unity and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the workers, who come from various parts of the state and the eastern region of the country.



The festivities commenced with a puja, carefully incorporating the local sub-cultural customs of all the employees. This inclusive approach ensured that everyone felt connected and represented in the celebrations. Following the puja, the Rath Yatra procession began, with the employees joining together to pull the chariot’s string.

The intricately crafted wooden chariot, measuring 7 feet in height, served as the centerpiece of the procession. Adorned with beautifully dressed idols of Lord Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra, the chariot was a sight to behold. Its meticulous craftsmanship and decorations added to the overall grandeur of the event.

The Rath Yatra, held within the zoo premises, took visitors by surprise, as they had not anticipated such an extraordinary spectacle during their zoo visit. The fusion of cultures, with zoo employees and the general public coming together to celebrate, created an awe-inspiring atmosphere. A visitor from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas said: “We didn’t expect to witness this Yatra as part of our zoo visit. It makes me feel incredibly special. The cultural fusion with all the employees of the zoo and the common public joining the celebration was astounding.”

“The response this year has exceeded our expectations. We hope to continue this event in the coming years with more vibrancy and innovations,” Tapas Das, Director of Alipore Zoological Garden said. This served as a reminder of the importance of unity and inclusivity in fostering a harmonious work environment and creating memorable experiences for the public.

As the zoo looks towards the future, this event promises to become a regular feature.