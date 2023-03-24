Alipore Zoo to introduce two Himalayan Black Bear cubs

kolkata: Visitors at the Alipore Zoological Garden will have a new attraction from Friday with the zoo authorities introducing two Himalayan Black Bear cubs. The duo was rescued from India-Bangladesh border by officials of the state Forest department, a year back while being smuggled.



“The two Himalayan Black Bear cubs have been released for the first time on Thursday to mark the occasion of World Bear Day. The enclosure for the duo is located just in front of the existing enclosure of Sloth Bear. The two male cubs, around 18 months old are very playful in nature and we are hopeful that people particularly the kids visiting the zoo will be thrilled to see them in action,” Tapas Das, Director of Alipore Zoological Garden said.

The duo, after being rescued, was brought for treatment at Alipore Veterinary Hospital and quarantined for more than a month. After they were fully fit, they were transferred to the zoo and kept in separate cages but away from public eyes. In the meantime, the zoo authorities started work for developing the infrastructure like their sitting and playing space so that they are perfectly at ease. Following this, the duo was released and a trial run was held for some days to ensure that they get the best of adjustment among each other.

The Himalayan Black Bear normally live at an height of 12000 feet but descend another 5000 feet during winter for having calorie rich food so that they can go for peaceful hibernation which normally lasts for two months. During this period they hardly take water and defecate. In the last two years particularly, there has been incidents when these bears have strayed in the foothills and plains of North Bengal. The first ever census of Himalayan Black Bear in North Bengal has been conducted by the state Forest department and 130 samples of hair follicle that has been sent to CCMB (CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) Hyderabad.