Alipore Zoo to introduce battery carts for visitors from March 1

Alipore Zoological Garden is going to start a battery-cart riding facility for the visitors from March 1, Friday. “In the searing summer heat and during monsoon, visitors would face difficulty touring the zoo on foot. Moreover, the elderly people also complain of their inability to cover the entire area on foot. With the battery carts in place, visitors will be able to move around and enjoy a guided tour of the zoo for one hour at a cost of Rs 100 per seat in a predetermined route which will cover the entire zoo,” Subhankar Sengupta, Director of Alipore Zoo said.

Recently, the zoo has received 10 battery operated carts with money given from Kolkata South MP, Mala Roy’s MP Lad fund.

The zoo has plans to start with three vehicles initially with the seating capacity in each cart being 12. Tickets will be available from a special counter inside the zoo from 9.30 am to 4.00 pm every day except Thursday.

The zoo authorities will regulate the operation of the battery cart for the convenience of all, depending upon the visitors’ rush. During 1895-96 visitors were allowed a balloon ride and parachute descent in Alipore Zoo and enjoyed zoo visits, except on a Sunday.