Alipore Zoo staff prepare to keep animals cool during summer

Kolkata: In a bid to provide relief to the animals inside the Alipore Zoo from the sweltering heat, the zoo authorities are taking several measures, including installation of fans and cool sheds inside the enclosures while prescribing diets which are best suited for the summer season.



Water sprinklers are being installed to keep the animal enclosures moist to reduce temperature while animals are being given frequent showers. They are also being given food with high water content. Additionally, fans and water coolers were installed inside enclosures of bears and kangaroos.

“We have also covered the cages with agronet, particularly in bird enclosures where species such as cassowaries, macaws and lovebirds are kept,” a zoo official said.

As for the summer diet, the zoo authorities are focussing on food that is easily digestible and is known for lowering body temperature. “Food with more water content like cucumber, watermelon, curd etc are now an integral part of their daily diet.

Oral rehydration solution is being mixed in the drinking water. Carnivorous animals such as tigers are being given less quantity of meat. Veterinarians are monitoring the health of the animals,” the official said, adding: “Ice slabs are also being kept ready so that they can be put inside pools in enclosures or in cages as and when required.”