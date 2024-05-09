Alipore Zoo provides summer-safety kits to staff

Kolkata: The authorities of Alipore Zoological Gardens distributed essential summer safety kits to 425 odd hardworking staff of the zoo to help them cope with the heat conditions.

The zoo authorities collaborated with a leading private diagnostic chain and distributed hats, water bottles and battery-charged hand fans to the dedicated staff who are providing care for the zoo animals. The health check-up package that the zoo staff will be entitled to include Leptospira Test, X-Ray for TB, sputum test for TB and anti-rabies vaccine. All these tests will be provided at 60 per cent discount.

Among the beneficiaries, many are zoo keepers who are involved in daily contact with animals while bathing or offering food. There are chances of them getting infected with animal diseases. The tests are tailor made for the zoo keepers and are aimed at promoting a healthier, happier workforce.

“We are always trying our best to ensure the wellbeing of our staff who have to work outdoors in this sultry weather. We deeply appreciate the efforts of the diagnostic chain for providing essential relief to our employees as they carry out their vital duties,” said Subhankar Sengupta, director of Alipore Zoological Garden.