Alipore Zoo: Panel to submit report on infra augmentation

kolkata: The Committee on Estimates of the Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday paid a visit to Alipore Zoological Garden for examining its infrastructure.



The committee will prepare a report suggesting measures to be taken for augmentation of the infrastructure to ensure the best of living conditions for the zoo animals.

The report will be submitted to the Speaker of Bengal Assembly Biman Banerjee.

“The zoo authorities have taken a lot of measures for ensuring good living conditions for the animals in captivity. Our role is to suggest measures for further improvement and plug the gaps, if any. The animals must remain safe and secured,” Sudipto Roy, Chairman of the Estimates Committee said.

“The zoo authorities have taken special measures amidst the terrible heat to ensure comfort for the animals. They are always careful to ensure that the health conditions of the animals are in good state during summer,” MLA Nirmal Majhi, a member of the committee said.

The members of the committee held a meeting with the zoo authorities after their visit.

The Alipore Zoo have made special arrangements for the animals so that they do not get affected by heat stroke in the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state.

Air coolers and water sprinkling systems have been arranged for the animals, especially for monkeys, chimpanzees, and birds which are prone to heat stroke. Measures have been taken for having adequate water inside all enclosures through artificial method. Water is sprayed onto the cages twice a day. Elephants are being bathed twice at water ponds.

“We are maintaining a diet chart for the animals so that they do not suffer from dehydration amidst the terrible heat,” said an official.