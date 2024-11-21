Alipore Zoo marks 150 years with tunnel for close-up views of birds

Kolkata: In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Alipore Zoo is introducing an exciting new feature this winter, offering visitors a unique opportunity to enter animal enclosures — but not with tigers or lions. Instead, the zoo is unveiling a special 100-metre tunnel that will allow guests to get a closer view of its bird enclosures.

The tunnel will give visitors an immersive experience, walking alongside a variety of bird species housed in large, glass-enclosed aviaries. Approximately 12 species of birds, including waterfowl, will be featured, with a water body included in the enclosure for the birds. Visitors will be able to take photos with the birds, although touching them will not be allowed. Chairs will be placed inside the aviary for those who wish to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

This new attraction is part of a broader effort to enhance the zoo’s appeal, with a focus on creating more interactive experiences for guests. In addition to the bird tunnel, Alipore Zoo is also welcoming a new guest this winter — a leopard cat from Siliguri Bengal Safari, marking the first time this species will be featured at the zoo.

Alipore Zoo’s new initiatives highlight its commitment to providing visitors with memorable wildlife experiences while celebrating its historic 150-year journey. More attractions and animal arrivals are planned in the coming months, further solidifying the zoo’s reputation as a leading conservation and educational institution.