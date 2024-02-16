Alipore Zoo adjudged one of top 3 tourist attractions in city

Kolkata: In an independent third party assessment, Alipore Zoological Garden was adjudged as one of the top three tourist attractions in the city. The report by the agency was shared with the Alipore Zoo authorities



on Wednesday.

The written communication from ThreeBestRated states that its business analyst team was impressed by the consistent high quality service provided by the zoo authorities in the area of business. The agency has thoroughly evaluated and updated the zoo’s business based on its rigorous 50 point inspection that includes customer satisfaction, reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost and their general excellence.

“We are happy as we have been able to successfully handle around 17 lakh people during the last two months without any major incident. The visitors are regularly visiting the zoo uninterrupted and enjoying themselves. We welcome all,” Subhankar Sengupta, director of Alipore Zoological Gardens said.