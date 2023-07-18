Alipore Zoo adds 2% greenery bringing the total to 33%

Kolkata: The Alipore Zoological Garden is set to increase the total land under greenery to 33 per cent from the current 31 per cent, Member Secretary of the West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA) Saurabh Chaudhuri said during ‘Ban-Mahotsav’ 2023 celebration at the Alipore Zoo.



The Central Zoo Authority had directed each zoo to have a minimum of 30 per cent of land for greenery.

Chaudhuri said that the Alipore Zoological Gardens already had 31 per cent of the land where the green initiative has been taken and an additional two per cent will be added.

On Monday, approximately 50 saplings of sandalwood and red sandal were planted at the Open Air Tiger Enclosure of the zoo in the presence of Soumitra Dasgupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Niraj Singhal, Managing Director of West Bengal Forest Development Corporation, Chaudhuri and Rabindranath Saha, CF Parks and Gardens. The Alipore Zoological Gardens recently ranked as the fourth-best zoo in the country.

Dasgupta said that he hopes for it to become number one. From July 14 to July 20, ‘Ban-Mahotsav’ is being celebrated across the state and various other regions in India.

“On Tuesday, a state-level programme will be organised, where we will resolve on how to make the state more green and clean. Apart from forest officials, this activity will be undertaken by different departmental officials, sections of the civil society, school and college students,” Dasgupta said.

According to an official, more than two lakh students and 450 organisations will be taking part in the initiative.