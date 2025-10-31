Alipore minor’s death: Grandmother files murder plaint against parents

Kolkata: In a major development in the case of the unnatural death of a 10-year-old girl in Alipore about two weeks ago, the child’s grandmother has lodged a murder complaint against her parents.

The deceased, identified as Sanjana Singh (10), was the niece of Sanjoy Roy, who was convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital — a case that had triggered nationwide outrage. Sanjana’s body was found hanging inside an almirah at her Alipore residence nearly two weeks ago. According to police sources, her stepmother, Puja Singh, who is Sanjoy Roy’s younger sister, returned home and found the child missing. After searching the house, she discovered Sanjana hanging inside the almirah.

On October 21, neighbours reportedly assaulted Puja and her husband Bhola Singh, accusing them of subjecting the minor to mental and physical torture. The claims were supported by Sanjana’s grandmother, who stated that the child had often been ill-treated by her parents.

Investigators have found that Bhola Singh was earlier married to Babita Roy, Sanjoy’s elder sister, who had died under unnatural circumstances about a year ago. Bhola later married Puja, Sanjoy’s younger sister.

Following recent developments, Sanjana’s grandmother filed a murder complaint at Alipore Police Station against Bhola and Puja, stating that she suspected their involvement in the girl’s death. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Officers said the investigation is underway, with statements being recorded from family members and neighbours. Forensic teams have also revisited the spot to collect additional evidence.